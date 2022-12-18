 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Cricket had become an escape': Devika Vaidya on transcending loss, mental-health battles with India comeback

Annesha Ghosh
Dec 18, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

Being an elite cricketer can often be a lonely place. Being one in India, ever more so.

The match-day vibe is unusually quiet among the Indian players. It is February 2019, and India’s Board President XI side, led by Smriti Mandhana, take on England Women in a one-day warm-up game under an hour at the Wankhede Stadium. But this group is far from their ebullient self, the buzz at the warm-up atypically muzzled.

The Board President XI squad huddles near the media-box end on the Monday morning. Their black armbands come into view. Devika Vaidya, the India spin-bowling allrounder part of the squad, doesn’t, though — at any point through the match.

It has barely been 24 hours since her mother’s sudden passing due to cardiac arrest. Vaidya, 21 at the time, had been practising with the squad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when the tragedy occurred, in her hometown Pune.

***

Nearly four years on, Vaidya sits in the Coochbehar room at the Brabourne Stadium, a stone’s throw away from Wankhede. She is addressing her first press conference as an India player, after her side’s seven-run loss to Australia in the penultimate T20I of the five-match series on Saturday.

