Controversy erupts after Mary Kom's husband questions look of boxer's statue

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST

Onler Karong, in an interview with a local newspaper, claimed that the statue which was erected there does not look like his wife.

Over two decades, MC Mary Kom has won an Olympic bronze, six World Championship golds, an Asian Games gold, and a Commonwealth Games gold. She has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Ace boxer Mary Kom's husband Onler Karong has sparked a controversy after he expressed dissatisfaction over the looks of a statue of his wife, which was recently erected at a park near in Imphal.

Onler Karong, in an interview with a local newspaper, claimed that the statue which was erected there does not look like his wife, the 39-year-old six-time World Women's Boxing Champion and 2012 London Olympic Bronze Medallist.

Nineteen statues of the state's Olympians, including that of Mary Kom, were recently installed at Manipur Olympic Park.

Onler Karong or Mary Kom could not be contacted despite repeated efforts.

However, while talking to PTI, her brother Jimmy Kom claimed that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) assured him that the statue will be replaced before the inauguration of the park, the date of which is yet to be fixed.

When contacted, officials of the CMO said they will not speak about the issue.