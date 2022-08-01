Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 11

With 22 gold medals, 16 silvers, and 23 bronze medals, India (61 medals) has moved to fourth in the medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Australia is on the top of the table with 178 medals including 67 golds, followed by England in the second position with 175 medals including 57 golds, and Canada in the third position with 92 medals including 26 gold medals.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 began in Birmingham, England, on July 28. This is India’s 18th appearance at the event held every four years.

Below are the achievements of Team India in the Games so far:

Sr. No. Country Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze 1. Australia 178 67 57 54 2. England 175 57 65 53 3. Canada 92 26 32 34 4. India 61 22 16 23 5. New Zealand 49 20 12 17 6. Scotland 51 13 11 27

President Droupadi Murmu has lauded wrestlers Deepak Punia, Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal for winning laurels in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said their feat has brought great joy and glory to the country.

"Congratulations to our young wrestler Deepak Punia for winning gold at #CommonwealthGames. Your confidence and positive approach were impressive to watch. You have brought great joy and glory to India," Murmu said in a tweet.

One of the highlights for India is the women's cricket T20 squad, as this is the first time that women's cricket has been included in the event. In the previous edition of the Commonwealth held in Australia's Gold Coast, India clinched 64 medals.