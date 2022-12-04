 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BWF World Tour Finals 2022: All eyes on India's sole entrant HS Prannoy

Arun Janardhan
Dec 04, 2022 / 12:54 AM IST

HS Prannoy, No. 3 in men’s singles, and the only singles player to be nominated for BWF’s 'most improved player of the year' award, is the only Indian in the draw for the BWF finals, in which the top eight ranked players are invited.

2022 Arjuna Awardee badminton player HS Prannoy. (Photo: Badminton Photo/Twitter)

The year-end HSBC BWF World Tour Finals may not really be the showcase for India’s growing strength in the sport of badminton, but it will, at least, pin the spotlight on one player.

HS Prannoy, ranked No. 3 currently in men’s singles, is the only Indian in the draw for the Finals in which the top eight ranked players are invited in singles (men and women), doubles and mixed doubles. The event, shifted hastily to Bangkok from Guangzhou, China, and pushed forward by a week to be held from December 7 to 11, leaves just a sliver of hope for Indian badminton to end the year on a high. The icing on the cake that the Finals could provide would only add to the significant gains made in the sport for India, especially with the Thomas Cup win.

Other players who consistently hung around the top rankings have fallen out of the qualification zone — Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen would have been the other automatic choices to accompany Prannoy. PV Sindhu would have qualified for the event but has withdrawn owing to an injury. The rising doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also would have to wait to play in these Finals for at least another year.

While Prannoy has not won a World Tour event this season, he has the ability to pull off big upsets on a major stage and has a penchant for dramatic performances that make him a player to fear. Prannoy can at best be considered a dark horse in a draw that has several accomplished and consistent performers, like the overwhelming favourite Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen, Jonatan Christie of Indonesia and Singaporean Loh Kean Yew.

Prannoy, also the only singles player nominated for Badminton World Federation's (BWF’s) “most improved player of the year” award that will be handed out during the World Tour Finals, has had a consistent 2022, which promised much but failed to deliver in the final stages. From the beginning of the year till September, he made it to the quarterfinals of 10 out of 13 tournaments he participated in. This includes one final, the Swiss Open in March, in which he lost to Christie. Prannoy lost thrice to Sen, though managed to beat him in the World Championships pre-quarterfinals and in the first round of the Indonesia Open.

There were other significant wins, including one over the world No. 7 Anthony Ginting of Indonesia at the Swiss Open, twice over Chou Tien Chen in the Malaysia and Singapore Opens and the eighth ranked Yew in the Japan Open. A run to the last stages of the World Tour Finals next week would not be a huge surprise for Prannoy, given these accomplishments.