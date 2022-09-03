Brian Lara replaces Tom Moody as SRH head coach

The legendary Brian Lara has replaced former Australian cricketer Tom Moody as Sunrisers Hyderabad's head coach for the 2023 IPL season, the team announced on Saturday.

This will be the 53-year-old's maiden assignment as a head coach of a T20 team.

The former West Indies skipper had joined SRH as the strategic advisor and batting coach last December.

"The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons," the IPL team posted on its official Twitter handle.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Moody and SRH parted ways amicably. The Australian departs after completing two stints with the side.

Moody had a successful stint with SRH between 2013 and 2019 when the team reached the playoffs five times and emerged champions in 2016.

The 56-year-old was replaced by fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss as head coach in 2020 and Moody returned to SRH as director of cricket last year.

However, with the team finishing last with just three wins, Moody was elevated to the coach's position.

Things didn't turn up well for Moody in his second stint as head coach as the Sunrisers finished eighth in 10-team event in the 2022 season with six wins and eight defeats.

Moody will now join Desert Vipers, one of the six franchises in the ILT20, after being recently appointed as its director of cricket.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in the UAE in January next year.