 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

BCCI Apex Council emergent meeting: Byju's future, Star media rights payment on agenda

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST

Byju's wants to terminate its agreement with the BCCI but in the meeting held last month, the board had asked the edtech major to continue at least until March 2023.

(Representative image)

The BCCI Apex Council will decide on its association with jersey sponsor Byju's besides deliberating on Star's "media rights payment" in its emergent meeting on Monday.

The meeting will be held virtually.

Byju's wants to terminate its agreement with the BCCI but in the meeting held last month, the board had asked the edtech major to continue at least until March 2023.

The company had recently announced plans to lay off not more than five per cent of its total strength of 50000.

In June last year, Byju's had extended its jersey sponsorship agreement with the BCCI until November 2023 for an estimated USD 35 million.

The brand had replaced Oppo back in 2019. Byju's was also one of the sponsors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.