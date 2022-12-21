 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Axar surges to career-best ICC Test ranking, Kuldeep jumps 19 spots

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

India all-rounder Axar Patel jumped 20 spots to reach a career-best 18th position while spinner Kuldeep Yadav catapulted 19 places to 49th in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

Axar Patel. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

India all-rounder Axar Patel jumped 20 spots to reach a career-best 18th position while spinner Kuldeep Yadav catapulted 19 places to 49th in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

Kuldeep, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his eight for 113 in the first Test of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) against Bangladesh, has 455 rating points. Axar, who claimed five five scalps in the match, has 650 points as he broke into the top 20.

Meanwhile, the injured Jasprit Bumrah (4th) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5th) continued their stay in top five. Among batters, veteran Cheteshwar Pujara and young Shubman Gill jumped 10 positions each to be 16th and 54th.

Pujara knocks of 90 and 102 in the first Test against Bangladesh last week helped him break into the top 20 with 664 rating points.

The other Indian centurion of the match, Gill is 54th with 517 rating points. Shreyas Iyer's first innings 86 has lifted him 11 places to 26th as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant continues to remain the top-ranked Indian batter at number six.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the opening Test due to thumb injury, is number nine while the talismanic Virat Kohli moved a spot to 12th.