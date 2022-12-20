 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Karim Benzema and France part ways. They had had a turbulent relationship for years

Rudraneil Sengupta
Dec 20, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

Karim Benzema will continue to play for Real Madrid. But when he eventually looks back at his biggest victories, he might feel a pang of regret that they won't include a World Cup.

In 2015, France barred Karim Benzema for his alleged involvement in blackmailing a team-mate - a charge that Benzema continues to deny. He was only allowed back on the national team in 2020. (Image via Twitter /@Benzema)

A day after France lost the 2022 World Cup final—one of the greatest matches ever played at that stage—the French forward Karim Benzema announced his retirement from national football.

It was a poignant moment, the end of a long-drawn and sordid saga between one of the world’s greatest footballers and his national team, which came tantalizingly close to a spectacular redemption which was not to be.

And so it ended for Benzema, the 2021-22 Ballon D’or holder (football’s annual award for the game’s best player), one of the brightest stars in Real Madrid’s glittering history, with him being left out of the two pinnacles that his national colleagues have enjoyed over the last decade: the 2018 World Cup win and the 2022 World Cup final battle.

Though an exercise in what may have been is usually pointless, let us consider, just for a moment, Benzema’s case in that light.

Here was a player who was barred from the French team in 2015 after his involvement in a blackmail scandal involving a teammate’s sex tape—a charge he has always denied. He was finally allowed back into the national side in 2020, and immediately lifted France to the title in the European Nation’s League in 2021.

He's a player who, in the 2021-22 season, eclipsed everyone on the planet with his brilliance in the attacking third, where he was equally adept at scoring goals and creating them, where he was Madrid’s standout player by a mile in a season where they won both La Liga and the Champions League.