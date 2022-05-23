Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal says the startups he invested in grew '3x to 25x'

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and one of the judges of business reality show Shark Tank India has said that the startups he invested in during the show have grown manifold within months.

Taking to Instagram, Mittal shared a picture with Rajat Jain, founder of Sunfox Technologies, who developed a portable ECG device 'Spandan' and wrote that the company's sales had grown up to five times since Shark Tank India.

"An intense strategy session with Rajat Jain of Sunfox Technologies the ECG device maker we funded on Shark Tank India. Since November, their sales are up 5x." Mittal wrote on Instagram.

"In fact, many of the companies I have invested in have seen their sales soar from 3X to 25X in a few months. Do I just pick them right, is it the #sharktankindia magic or a bit of both? What do you think?”

All the seven judges were interested in investing in their portable ECG device and had jointly offered to invest Rs 1 crore for 6 per cent equity of the company.