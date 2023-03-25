Rosaline Arokia Mary: Meet India's first woman ticket checker to collect fines more than Rs 1 crore

A woman ticket collector in India collected more than Rs 1 crore in fine, becoming the first female working with the Indian Railways to do so. Rosaline Arokia Mary, who serves as the Chief Ticket Inspector with the Southern Railways collected a total of Rs 1.03 crore as fines from ticketless and irregular travelers.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, the Ministry of Railways confirmed that Mary had collected fines over Rs 1 crore.

Mary was felicitated by the District Regional Manager in Chennai for her feat.

The South Central Railway released a statement which said that nine employees in their ticket-checking team had collected fines in excess of Rs 1 crore in the current financial year. The total fine collected was found to be Rs 9.62 crore.

Out of the nine employees, seven are from Secunderabad Division and two from Vijayawada and Guntakal Divisions. T Natarajan from the Secunderabad Division emerged as the highest earner, by fining 12,689 passengers and collecting a total fine of Rs 1.16 crore.

