Rockstar Noel Gallagher's smashed Gibson guitar sold at auction

A 1960 Gibson electric guitar used by Oasis star Noel Gallagher before it was smashed up by his brother and former band mate Liam Gallagher during a row on the night the band split sold at auction in Paris for 300,000 euros ($315,900) on Tuesday.

Liam Gallagher wrecked the red Gibson at a festival in the French capital in 2009, shortly before the band had been due on stage, in a fit of fury that was to become a cult moment in music history.

It was later painstakingly repaired by a French luthier.

"This 1960 Gibson 355 serial #A34884 was the guitar that Liam Gallagher smashed up in Paris 2009 the night Oasis split up," Noel Gallagher wrote in a note presented with the guitar.

"It was also my #1 favourite guitar that I used to both writing and recording using it on many Oasis recordings as well as using it live! Peace, love + bananas!!"

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis had its heyday at the height of Britpop fame in the 1990s, with hits such as "Dont Look Back In Anger" and "Wonderwall".

But the brothers famous feuds led to a break-up in 2009, after tempers flared at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris, prompting Noel to quit the group