PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey contributes towards 300 weddings in UP. See pics

PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey contributed towards the ‘samuhik vivah’ or mass marriage of 300 couples that took place in Uttar Pradesh earlier this week. Pandey had promised to contribute towards the weddings of 300 UP-based couples after his own wedding in February.

On Friday night, his wife Shivani Dubey took to Instagram to confirm the weddings had taken place in Prayagraj, the hometown of PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey. She said that contributing towards the event was a moment of “real happiness” for the couple.

“Bhot hi zyada acha laga ki hum contribute kar paye apne Shehar Prayagraj me 300 couple ki shadiyo me (We are so happy to be able to contribute towards the weddings of 300 couples in Prayagraj),” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a few photos from the event.

The event was held in Prayagraj and hosted couples from Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj and other nearby regions, according to news agency ANI.

Alakh Pandey married Shivani Dubey on February 22 this year. Before his wedding, he had met UP CM Yogi Adityanath to talk about educational reform in the state. He said that he wanted to work for the progress of his hometown and the meeting was “another step towards turning my ideas into reality.”

Pandey joined hands with the Social Welfare Department, UP, to host the weddings.

In a bid to boost education in the state, he gifted PW courses like teaching (The New Teacher training) to the couples.