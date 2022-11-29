 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
On JRD Tata's death anniversary, a new aviation major is born as Air India merges with Vistara

Nov 29, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

Commenting on the Air India-Vistara merger, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan said it is "an important milestone in our journey to make Air India a truly world-class airline".

JRD Tata death anniversary: Air India pilots who worked with him remember JRD Tata as strict but always polite, and a stickler for values like on-time travel and high quality of service. (Image of JRD Tata tweeted by Ratan Tata)

November 29 marks the death anniversary of legendary industrialist JRD Tata whose love for flying led to the creation of Air India. Now, the date also marks the merger of Air India with Vistara as Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons join hands to create a new aviation major which will strengthen its presence in domestic and international skies.

SIA has agreed to invest Rs 2,058.5 crore (US $250 million) in Air India as part of the transaction, as per a media release issued on November 29.

The merger, which is "aimed to be completed by March 2024", will give SIA a 25.1 per cent stake in an enlarged Air India group with a significant presence in all key market segments, it added.

Commenting on the Air India-Vistara merger, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan said it is "an important milestone in our journey to make Air India a truly world-class airline".

"We are excited with the opportunity of creating a strong Air India which would offer both full-service and low-cost service across domestic and international routes. We would like to thank Singapore Airlines for their continued partnership," he added.

According to SAI chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong, the merger provides an an opportunity to deepen the company's relationship with Tata and "participate directly in an exciting new growth phase in India’s aviation market".