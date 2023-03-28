 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NYT calls Chicken Manchurian 'stalwart of Pakistani Chinese cooking'. Indian Twitter is losing it

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey was among those who came to stake claim to the Indian-origins of Chicken Manchurian.

Chicken Manchurian is one of the most ordered dishes at any average Chinese restaurant in India.

What is the one dish that is always the most popular choice when you visit a Chinese restaurant in India or order online from your favourite takeout place? A Manchurian, be it its vegetarian version or the non-vegetarian form, is likely to be the answer. A recent article in the New York Times (NYT), terming Chicken Manchurian the “stalwart of Pakistani Chinese cooking”, has sent Indian Twitter into a meltdown, with many users schooling the publication on the origins of the dish.

Introducing the reader in the West to Chicken Manchurian, Pakistani-origin writer Zainab Shah has shared the recipe of the dish that was hugely popular at a restaurant in Lahore in the late 1990s.

“A stalwart of Pakistani Chinese cooking, chicken Manchurian is immensely popular at Chinese restaurants across South Asia,” she writes in NYT Cooking, describing the mouth-watering details of the taste and texture of the dish.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey was among those who came to stake claim to the Indian-origins of Chicken Manchurian. “They can’t fact-check a chicken dish, and they’re trying to protect democracy,” he tweeted.

Many other users pointed out that Chicken Manchurian was invented by Nelson Wang, a Chinese immigrant in Kolkata who later moved to Mumbai.