 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

No link between use of high-selling antacid ranitidine and cancer risk: Korean study

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

The molecule sold under the brand name of Zinetac and Rantac, among others in India, has been facing a controversy since 2019, after an unacceptable level of a probable carcinogen was found in its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient.

Ranitidine continues to be sold in India under the brand names Aciloc, Zinetac and Rantac even though it was removed from the NLEM in September 2022

There is a fresh twist in the ranitidine saga as a new study from South Korea, published in the Nature journal, has delinked it from cancer in line with some other scientific evidence generated so far.

The latest study is based on an analysis of over 25,000 patients. Half of them had taken ranitidine for up to six years and the rest had taken a ranitidine-like medicine.

The study suggested that the use of ranitidine was not associated with the overall cancer risk and major individual cancers. “The higher cumulative exposure to ranitidine did not increase cancer risk,” it said.

In 2019, ranitidine, a popular drug to treat peptic ulcer & gastroesophageal, reflux disease and heartburn & indigestion, was found to have unacceptably high levels of a carcinogen compound — NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine) — and was banned in several countries.