Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

1. World Bank raises India’s 2022-23 GDP growth forecast to 6.9%

The World Bank has raised its GDP growth forecast for India for the current financial year to 6.9 percent from 6.5 percent projected in October because of the economy’s relative resilience to external headwinds and the strong outturn in the September quarter. This is the first upgrade of India’s growth forecast by any multilateral agency in 2022-23. The World Bank number is close to the Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 7 percent GDP growth in the year to March.

Why it’s important: Despite global economic sluggishness, the upgrade in the GDP forecast for India stands out, mainly due to robust domestic demand that has rebounded well from the pandemic shock.

2. Carlyle, Fairfax, and DBS may bid for 10% each in IDBI Bank

The Carlyle Group, Fairfax Financial Holdings, and DBS Bank could bid for at least 10 percent each in IDBI Bank as part of the government’s share sale process. Private equity firms Carlyle and Fairfax and Singaporean lender DBS Bank have communicated with the department of investment and public asset management, finance ministry officials, and the investment banker hired for the largest privatization in India’s banking space regarding the sale process. KPMG is the adviser managing the privatization.

Why it’s important: Many other suitors have emerged to buy stake in the privatization process of IDBI Bank. The interest is already driving up its stock price from the lows in June.