Met Gala 2023: Why is this year's theme 'In honor of Karl Lagerfeld' controversial?

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

Meta Gala 2023: This year's theme is based on the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld who had once famously said, 'No one wants to see curvy women.'

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the applause of his models at the end of the show he designed for the French fashion house Chanel, for the 1993-94 Fall-Winter haute couture collection in Paris, July 20, 1993.

This year's Met Gala theme has a lot of people in the fashion and entertainment industry on tenterhooks because of the theme -- 'In honor of Karl Lagerfeld'.  The late designer made an indelible mark on luxury fashion in his long career at Chanel and Fendi among other places, but he was also known for his controversial remarks, prompting actors such as Jameela Jamil to condemn the theme.

Jameel even took to Instagram to acknowledge Lagerfeld's fashion genius but denounce his “distinctly hateful” remarks, often toward women.

Here are the 4 times that Karl Lagerfeld courted controversy with his comments:

1.) #Metoo movement
In the international fashion magazine Numéro in 2018, Lagerfeld said he was “fed up” with the effort to reveal sexual harassment, assault, misconduct, and rape.