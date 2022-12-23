 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet the orthopaedic surgeon who moonlights as an international model

Sanya Jain
Dec 23, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

Dr Manu Bora, a surgeon who moonlights as a model, spoke to Humans of Bombay about juggling two careers and his advice to youngsters.

Dr Manu Bora has walked the ramp for some of India's top designers (Image: @drmanubora/Instagram)

Dr Manu Bora, an orthopaedic surgeon by profession, also moonlights as a model. He spoke to Humans of Bombay about his two very different careers and how he juggles the time-consuming job of a doctor with his modelling assignments.

Bora, an international model who has walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, said that he decided to become a doctor like his mother when he was just 11. At the age of 14, however, he came across a fashion show and thought he had found his calling.

“During 11th grade, I signed up for local fashion shows. By the time I graduated, I figured if I wanted to model, I should hit the big cities,” he told Humans of Bombay.

But Bora did not let his modelling assignments come in the way of his medical degree. He ranked 52nd nationally in the all-India pre-med exam. A native of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Bora stayed in his hometown during his undergraduate years to remain close to his parents.

When he moved to Mumbai for post graduation, Bora was unprepared for the demanding work schedule and classes.

“I was lucky if I got 2 hours of sleep! I gained weight and my stress was evident, but I refused to let go of my dream,” he said.
Instead of quitting, he focussed on eating better and working out to lose weight. “The day I felt camera-ready, I did a portfolio shoot!” he said.

Bora soon started getting modelling assignments, and his big break came in 2010 when he walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. Since then, he has worked at some of the world’s top fashion destinations like Milan and London.