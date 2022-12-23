Meet the orthopaedic surgeon who moonlights as an international model

Dr Manu Bora, an orthopaedic surgeon by profession, also moonlights as a model. He spoke to Humans of Bombay about his two very different careers and how he juggles the time-consuming job of a doctor with his modelling assignments.

Bora, an international model who has walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, said that he decided to become a doctor like his mother when he was just 11. At the age of 14, however, he came across a fashion show and thought he had found his calling.

“During 11th grade, I signed up for local fashion shows. By the time I graduated, I figured if I wanted to model, I should hit the big cities,” he told Humans of Bombay.

But Bora did not let his modelling assignments come in the way of his medical degree. He ranked 52nd nationally in the all-India pre-med exam. A native of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Bora stayed in his hometown during his undergraduate years to remain close to his parents.

When he moved to Mumbai for post graduation, Bora was unprepared for the demanding work schedule and classes.

“I was lucky if I got 2 hours of sleep! I gained weight and my stress was evident, but I refused to let go of my dream,” he said.

Instead of quitting, he focussed on eating better and working out to lose weight. “The day I felt camera-ready, I did a portfolio shoot!” he said.

Bora soon started getting modelling assignments, and his big break came in 2010 when he walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. Since then, he has worked at some of the world’s top fashion destinations like Milan and London.

Closer home, Bora has appeared in advertisements for brands like Raymond and Hero Honda. He has also worked for top designers like Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre and Rohit Bal. “All one needs is planning and not giving up on the dream,” he told The Hindu in an interview last month – words he echoed in his conversation with Humans of Bombay. Even though he made his parents proud, Bora’s colleagues were less impressed. “The doctors around found it difficult to take me seriously. ‘Yeh kaisa doctor hai?’ was the constant question. But I didn’t care,” he said. During the lockdown, Bora also started his own YouTube channel to spread awareness about athletic injuries. The orthopaedic surgeon, model and YouTuber signed off with a word of advice to anyone keen on pursuing unconventional careers. “If you ask me how to make something work, my answer is try karke dekho (try) and give it your 100%—only you are your limit!” he concluded.

Sanya Jain

