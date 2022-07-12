 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mark MacGann: The Uber whistleblower who exposed company’s illegal tactics

Moneycontrol News
Jul 12, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

One day after a massive exposé revealed Uber’s illegal tactics, Mark MacGann, a former top lobbyist for the cab hailing giant, came forward to identify himself as the source of the leak.

first published: Jul 12, 2022 11:45 am
