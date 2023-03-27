Maharashtra man to embark on a 100-day bike journey from Mumbai to London

A biker has decided to pursue an ambitious journey whereby he is aiming to travel from Mumbai to London on his bike. Yogesh Alekari, who has clocked over one lakh kilometres in his bike while riding in Gadkile district of Maharashtra, will start his journey to London on May 1.

The journey from Mumbai to London will see Alekari travel across three continents and 24 countries. The total distance that he is expected to cover from Mumbai to London is likely to be 25,000 kilometres which he is expected to complete in 100 days.

“After visiting many countries on bike, it was my dream to go for a world tour on bike. During those days, I conceived this tour. My plan is to travel to London from Mumbai by bike. During this journey, I will visit 24 countries and will cross 3 continents and I will be travelling a distance of around 25,000 kilometers. This tour would cost me ₹30 lakh. I would need a visa from different countries and my bike will be sent by air cargo. I have not taken even a day’s leave to prepare for this tour", Alekari told News18.

Alekari's journey will begin from the Gateway of India on May 1. He will first travel to Nepal before taking a flight to the United Arab Emirates. From the UAE, he will resume his journey on bike, traveling through countries such as Iran, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and finally reaching London.

Moneycontrol News