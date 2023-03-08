 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Day 2023 | Walking in a man’s world

Sangita Rajan
Mar 08, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Women have been told time and again that walking alone on the streets is dangerous. Even in modern metropolitan cities in India, women lack safety

Walking is an underrated pleasure. It’s a slow and relaxing way of exploring a city. Walking, even leisurely, can help improve mental and physical health, according to a number of studies. That said, walking leisurely and safely is a privilege a lot of us don’t have, especially women.

To help change that narrative, the Women Walk at Midnight practice was founded. Started by Delhi-based theatre artist Mallika Taneja in 2016, it helped women destigmatise women walking at night in the streets.

“This practice wasn't born out of the necessity to take back the night. It was born out of just wanting to walk. Reclaiming the night just became a part of it. We experience the city in a way that we don’t otherwise and there is a rebellion and protest in that, but it’s first and foremost for ourselves” says Taneja.

Women Walk at Midnight aims to create a safe space for women and help them break out of their shell. It also gives these women a sense of fraternity as they meet other women from similar walks of life who have never braved the streets at these odd hours. With an exchange of anecdotes, cups of tea, and soothing music, the walks slowly help deconstruct the patriarchy that dictates that women shouldn’t be out after dark.