 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Why has a box, displayed at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, left visitors perplexed?

Jayanthi Madhukar
Feb 26, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

American neurologist Dr VS Ramachandran's name is synonymous with MVF or Mirror Visual Feedback, and a prototype of his medical wonder 'mirror box' was part of artist Jitish Kallat's show 'Tangled Hierarchy' last year, and is now an installation at the Kochi Biennale.

The mirror box at Kochi-Muziris Biennale. (Photo: Rohini Mohan)

In one of the episodes of the popular American medical drama television series House (2004-12), Hugh Laurie as Dr House wheels a captive to a small box on a table. “This mirror box is neurological trickery,” he says. And that’s still proving to be true at the Kochi Biennale this year. A mirror box is playing tricks with the visitors as they wonder if "it’s an art installation" or some kind of "vaudeville equipment".

But what exactly is it and why is it displayed in an art show? The prototype mirror box, similar to what is seen at the Biennale, is the invention of Dr Vilyanur S Ramachandran, an American neurologist and distinguished professor at the University of California, San Diego.

By creating a visual illusion of two "intact" limbs, the mirror box allows the patient to "move" the phantom limb (which is actually the reflection of the intact limb) and to unclench it from potentially painful positions. The Mirror Visual Feedback (MVF) was so ingenious that it was quickly used to treat other disorders and disabilities like hemiplegia or cerebral palsy. Dr Ramachandran’s work was pioneering.

In 1995, at the second annual meeting of the Cognitive Neuroscience Society, he spoke of Steen, a 28-year-old worker whose phantom arm still felt paralysed, pressed against his body and aching terribly for 10 years.