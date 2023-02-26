 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Vagator, Goa’s newest hot spot is here to stay

Mini Ribeiro
Feb 26, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

Is it the stunning views from hill-top restaurants overlooking the Vagator beach or real-estate growth bandwagon coupled with commercialisation that is fast converting Goa’s Anjuna-Vagator belt into a hot spot?

Vagator, Goa. (Photo: Aditya Rathod via Unsplash)

Once the haunt of hippies and Westerners, today, the Anjuna-Vagator stretch is flocked by domestic tourists.

The rocky Anjuna beach attracts tourists, but it is the two beaches — Big Vagator and the more tranquil Little Vagator or Ozran Beach, that are hugely popular, given the breathtaking views they offer. Sundowners here are magical and tourists throng for the experience. And with a surge in tourists, restaurants, too, are capitalising on the influx.

Is Vagator the new Baga?

There was a time in the 1980s and '90s, when electrifying nightlife, flea markets, a long sandy beach known for its Bohemian culture and shacks like Britto’s made Baga one of the most sought-after places for tourists in Goa. But with Baga getting congested, newer areas are taking centrestage.