Vagator, Goa’s newest hot spot is here to stay

Once the haunt of hippies and Westerners, today, the Anjuna-Vagator stretch is flocked by domestic tourists.

The rocky Anjuna beach attracts tourists, but it is the two beaches — Big Vagator and the more tranquil Little Vagator or Ozran Beach, that are hugely popular, given the breathtaking views they offer. Sundowners here are magical and tourists throng for the experience. And with a surge in tourists, restaurants, too, are capitalising on the influx.

Is Vagator the new Baga?

There was a time in the 1980s and '90s, when electrifying nightlife, flea markets, a long sandy beach known for its Bohemian culture and shacks like Britto’s made Baga one of the most sought-after places for tourists in Goa. But with Baga getting congested, newer areas are taking centrestage.

It’s not as if Vagator was not popular, but tourists have rediscovered it with a vengeance. Aman Anand, director INCA and Kickstart Entertainment, says, "The crowds come to Vagator because of the view and the vibe. Vagator may have become a hub now, but it has always been home to popular places like Curlies, Nine bar, Hill Top. Then came Antares and that started the trend of a good view with great food. Possibly, it is also because Candolim and Baga, the erstwhile sought-after tourist belts, are crowded now."

With Goa’s popularity as a tourist destination soaring, naturally, newer areas are getting discovered. Arup Saini, founder Recca, Vagator, agrees. “There’s no doubt that Goa’s popularity as a holiday destination has not only remained, but also risen. This has also resulted in an increased discovery of several locations across the state, which visitors would generally skip in their itinerary. The Anjuna-Vagator stretch too, while always having been fairly popular, has doubled up as a hot spot in less than a decade to a much wider demographic of tourists than before”.

Food and beverage hub

Occo restaurant, Vagator, Goa.

With the Baga and Candolim belt getting saturated, restaurateurs and hoteliers, too, have made a beeline for Anjuna-Vagator.

Sarthak Sidana, co-founder Underdoggs, Raasta, Yeti, candidly admits that Vagator, was their choice as it is perceived as "the new hub of North Goa" and with hotels like W already present and JW Marriott and Ibis suites opening, the area is going to develop further. “That’s one of the major reasons why we chose Vagator.”

Anand says, “People follow people, couldn't be more true anywhere, than is in Vagator.”

More than 200 hotels, small, big and mid-sized and 40-plus restaurants and bars, with the numbers growing steadily, including Miss Margarita, a popular Mexican restaurant in Delhi, which has zeroed in on Vagator for its second outpost. Chef and co-founder Noah Barnes says, “We chose Vagator, because of its premium and strategic location. Vagator-Anjuna is a very popular belt in North Goa, with an inflow of locals and tourists. The proximity to the beach results in a lot of walk-ins as well.”

To tap its potential and cash-in on its popularity, restaurateurs are opening new restaurants, every other week.

An eclectic mix of new bars, taprooms, fine-dining restaurants across cuisines — Yeti, Raasta, Half-Pint, Badmaash, Kasa n Koox, Occo, are a draw for gourmands.

Why Vagator?

Vagator, Goa. (Photo: Tarak Patel via Unsplash)

Vagator may be popular with restaurateurs, but Pravimal Abhishek, IAS, director of tourism, Goa, feels it has more to offer than just restaurants. According to him, it is the distinct character of Vagator beach that is also a great draw.

“Goa is home to some of the most beautiful beaches and each one has something new and unique to offer. The increase in the number of new businesses in Vagator shows that the tourism industry is buoyant and Goa is one of the most attractive destinations worldwide.”

With every restaurateur clamouring for this belt, it may be perceived as an affordable place, but strangely that is not so.

Sidana says, "Not any more. There was a time when it was relatively cheaper, but now it’s probably the most premium commercial space in Goa. However, it also makes up with the footfalls and clientele who loves eating out in such establishments and staying in exquisite properties."

With the new Manohar Airport at Mopa, all roads lead to North Goa and although, Vagator is approximately 29 km from the new airport, it is getting a fair share of tourists.

The growth potential of Vagator is tremendous, according to Sarthak. Vagator fits perfectly well in the geographical and commercial aspects. He predicts, “Vagator is going to be Goa’s hub for the next 10 years, just as Baga and Calangute were all this while.”