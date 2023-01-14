 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

There’s no need to have great expectations of books

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Jan 14, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

It isn’t necessary for every book to be a masterpiece, to shift perspectives, and to be raved about on social media.

“Perfectly pleasant”, “a good way to pass the time”, or “quite amusing”, are all perfectly acceptable functions of books too. (Photo: Rodnae Productions via Pexels)

A work of unique imagination and vital vision. A near-impossible literary feat. A perspective-shifting study. An addictive, vivid spellbinder.

Those are a few of the typical descriptions from a recent round-up of forthcoming fiction and non-fiction titles of 2023. The piece is hardly unique in its breathless praise. Almost every new book is described as brilliant, a masterpiece, and epoch-defining. How tiresome.

Much of this is just marketing, of course. You can’t expect a publisher to announce a book with the rousing words: “It’s nice.” They wouldn’t be doing their jobs if they didn’t hype their offerings.

But one fallout is that many readers have come to expect that every book they read should offer them a transcendent experience. It will alter attitudes, leave you astounded, and be highly recommended to all and sundry. (Spoiler alert: some will, most won’t.)

Social media posts reflect this way of thinking. Even allowing for influencers and others with vested interests, the language used to describe books verges on the ecstatic. Awesome! Epic! Stunning! You’d be hard pressed to find posts that simply say “perfectly pleasant”, “a good way to pass the time”, or “quite amusing”. Mind you, all those are perfectly acceptable functions.

Unfortunately, these great expectations are often dashed when it comes to actually reading the books in question. There’s a sense of being let-down or not quite understanding the book. Where is the peerless, unparalleled experience I was promised? Should I have watched a movie instead? Is this really the greatest thing since the grilled cheese sandwich?