The Whole Truth | The terrain fix

The pedometer is vintage. Wellness technology have moved far beyond strapping a minimalist counting machine to your arm or strategic stretches on Pilates machines. While exercise of any kind or yoga and dedicated, consistent breath-work have no suitable replacement, big machines in wellness centres have abundant promise.

It’s been a few years since new-age, technology-driven wellness centres have cropped up in Indian metros with a dizzying variety of options — for those with ailments and without. For the affluent, regenerating cells and finding that elusive glow means taking in high-pressure oxygen inside a submarine-like chamber or reclining on a lounge and taking in vitamin cocktails through IV (the Myers cocktail, for example, which, some would say, is a foolproof hangover cure) or taking the P-shot or the G-shot for a libido reboot.

The Renew Medical Centre at Lokhandwala, Mumbai, is the second outpost of the brand started by Bengaluru-based diabetologist Dr Syed Naveed, who gave up conventional medical practice to start the first centre in his home city in 2009. He imported machines for HBOT therapy or hyperbaric oxygen therapy — a treatment that enhances the body’s natural healing process through inhalation of 100 percent oxygen in a pressurised chamber, where the atmospheric pressure of oxygen is controlled for optimal benefit. Renew offers high-dose vitamin C for cancer patients, enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP) for coronary artery disease, colon hydrotherapy to cleanse the gut, shots of plasma enhanced with natural growth factors into the penis and vagina and shockwave therapy to reboot libido or shots of glutathione or vitamin cocktails just to achieve that ever-elusive glow. All these therapies could cost anywhere between Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on the package or treatment. The pre-requisite is extensive blood works to understand your body’s terrain, which a team of doctors and nurses monitor. “After the pandemic is when I am seeing many people come in for these treatments as complimentary therapies or even alternatives to conventional treatments,” says Dr Naveed. He says he suddenly has many walk-ins besides being referred by specialists in hospitals both in the Bengaluru centre, the centres at Hyderabad and Cochin and the recently opened centre in Mumbai. The day I visited Renew, there were heart patients on stretchers, people with diabetic feet, those looking for accelerated healing of surgical injuries and sports injuries, and some looking perfectly healthy, in pursuit of anti-ageing and improved overall health.

The HBOT machine is not for the claustrophobic. I tried two of them, a smaller cylindrical chamber at Renew and a larger, heavier, more high-tech version at Purnima Hospital at Borivli (East) facilitated by Baromedic Healthcare, which resembles a real-life submarine in heft and weight. At both centres, I was asked to get a 2D echo test done to ensure my heart can handle enough pressure generated in the chamber. They checked my vitals like oxygen saturation levels and blood pressure before strapping me on to a seat inside the machine. After the first few minutes, as pressured oxygen streams in to the chamber via an air compressor and a filter, the ears felt it — just how you feel when an aeroplane starts its descent for landing. After a 90-minute session which required me to do nothing but sit or lie down, I came out feeling no different from when I went in. But over the next couple of days, my energy levels were higher, and people around me did spot a glow.

Similar companies are increasingly coming up with similar price ranges. The Wellness Co., a Singapore-based company, started its India operations four years ago with a centre in Gurugram, followed by another at Defence Colony, Delhi and Marine Drive, Mumbai, which has, among other treatments like HBOT and various IV therapies, Cryotherapy, made popular among elite athletes and Hollywood aristocracy by Dutch wellness guru Wim Hoff. Cryotherapy requires you to be enveloped by extremely cold air, between -80 to -110 degree centigrade in controlled conditions to accelerate muscle recovery time, boost athletic performance, anti-ageing by increasing collagen production, and healing of various illnesses. This therapy stimulates the body’s natural healing abilities using extreme cold to induce responses at three levels: the circulatory system, the energy medians, and the nervous system.

By 32, Mumbai-based mountaineer and trekker Srishti Rastogi had endured many knocks to her joints and muscles before trying cryotherapy in Los Angeles on a visit. She swears by it. “I have done about 10 sessions of controlled cryotherapy in the past two years and my body feels much more equipped for endurance mountain treks.” She is preparing for a triathlon in Australia this year. Bollywood-aspirant TV actress Asma Jehangir (name changed upon request) gets her regular IV doses of Glutathione and Vitamin C just to look her best — “anti-ageing is a drug,” she told me. Cancer patients are using these therapies to prevent recurrences and boosting immunity and cell rejuvenation.

Even moderately affluent Indians are looking at wellness as a necessary luxury, especially after the pandemic. In 2022, market research company IMARC published a study which concluded that rising incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases, along with growing awareness towards healing practices are primarily driving the health and wellness market in India. It predicted that the Indian health and wellness market will exhibit a compound annual growth of 5.45 per cent during 2022-27. Beauty and personal care products hold the largest market share right now, with skin health exhibiting a clear dominance in the market. It also concluded that West and Central India largely drives this market. A statista.com study in 2020 estimated the Indian wellness market at $78 billion, with India ranked at 12 among the top 20 markets for wellness across the world. It requires caution and suitable advice to try these treatments. Not everyone is ideal for the golden goop of new-age wellness. But like everything else, technology is giving us newer solutions for feeling and looking good. In downtown California, ageing millionaires now shop for plasma of under-20 donors for exorbitant prices, as Siddharth Mukherjee reported in his new book, The Song Of The Cell: An Exploration Of Medicine And The New Human (2022, Penguin Random House). How much is too much, and how much can technology and functional medicine give us that nature, seasonal food and exercise can’t? Follow this column for updates and insights from the new, bewildering world of wellness. The Whole Truth is a fortnightly column that helps you make sense of the new age of wellness.

Sanjukta Sharma is a freelance writer and journalist based in Mumbai. Views expressed are personal.

