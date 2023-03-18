 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The politics of shadow puppetry, keeping alive a centuries-old Kerala temple tradition

Sangeeth Sebastian
Mar 18, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Tholppavakoothu, a dying form of puppetry, is being revived by a father-son duo, who have taken it beyond the Ramayana and Mahabharata to include socially relevant and political themes, such as voting rights and the plight of coir workers.

Shadow puppetry artist Rajeev and his father KK Ramachandra Pulavar.

The year 2019 was a turning point for shadow puppetry artist Rajeev and his father KK Ramachandra Pulavar.

While going through the morning newspaper, 33-year-old Rajeev came across an advertisement inviting artists to be a part of an election awareness campaign.

The district authorities were looking for novel ways to tell people about their voting rights and the importance of participating in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“In the past, I had seen artists performing street plays and dances, so why not puppetry?” said Rajeev, a 13th-generation shadow puppetry artist, who, along with his father, a Padma Shri recipient, is among a handful of artists still pursuing this centuries-old temple tradition in Kerala.