Sushi on your mind? Thirsty for sake? Our pick of the best Asian restaurants in Bengaluru

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

The Khmer Kitchen in Bengaluru is one of the best restaurants in India with a Cambodian slant (Image: Khmer Kitchen)

If you grew up in Bangalore (and not Bengaluru), you will probably have fond memories of Rex Theatre in its original avatar and the Nilgiris Supermarket on Brigade Road. This space has now been reimagined as Forum Rex Walk, a bijou and iconic community space. It’s also home to the city’s newest Asian restaurant – Foo, that first wowed diners in Mumbai. Foo is part of a growing list of fine Asian restaurants that are bringing the best of Asia’s food capitals to Bengaluru.

From scrumptious dim sums at Yautchua to a sushi conveyor belt at Lucky Chan to the stunning interiors at EDO, we take you through a culinary trail of the city’s finest Asian cuisine.

Khmer Kitchen

Travel to Cambodia without leaving this charming heritage home in JP Nagar. This passion project is embellished with painstakingly sourced artefacts from Cambodia. This is after all one of the best restaurants in India with a Cambodian slant; there’s also room for comfort food from Vietnam and China. The menu includes some of Cambodia’s most popular dishes including the Fish Amok and rice noodles (Nom Banh Chok).