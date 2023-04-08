 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mallika Sarabhai: ‘There won’t be any gender or caste discrimination in Kalamandalam’

Faizal Khan
Apr 08, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Kerala Kalamandalam’s new chancellor, the Ahmedabad-based classical dancer-activist, will bring her years of experience of running Darpana Academy of Performing Arts to Thrissur’s nearly-century-old arts institution, and has already instituted gender-equal changes on the campus.

Mallika Sarabhai is the new chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam.

Artist, performer and activist, Mallika Sarabhai, 69, recently stepped into her new role as chancellor of Kerala’s globally-renowned cultural and educational institution, the 93-year-old Kerala Kalamandalam at Vallathol Nagar, about 30 km from Thrissur. The Ahmedabad-based Sarabhai, who shares an emotional connection with the southern state through her late Kerala-born mother Mrinalini Sarabhai, was appointed by the state government in early December, weeks after Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was removed as chancellor.

Sarabhai, who has decades of experience in leading the 74-year-old Darpana Academy of Performing Arts in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, founded by her parents Mrinalini Sarabhai and Vikram Sarabhai in 1949, has got going from Day One, throwing out dress rules for girl students, making the campus gender equal, and planning new Bachelor of Arts programmes in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi and master’s courses in dance anthropology, physiology of dance and psychology of performance. Soon there will be a new student’s council, a culture conclave and a research department in the humanities so that the arts can become a language for change. In an exclusive interview, Sarabhai speaks about her appointment, her family’s connection with Kerala and the winds of change that have started blowing on the famous campus. Edited excerpts:

Kerala Kalamandalam, Thrissur district. Short-term courses, BA programmes in Mohiniyattam and Kuchipudi are in the offing.

Your appointment came after the controversial removal of the state Governor as chancellor. Were you apprised of the circumstances that necessitated a new chancellor for Kerala Kalamandalam?