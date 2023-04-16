 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hailstorms out, heatwave in: What to do about India’s climate change problem

Deepansh Duggal
Apr 16, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

Excessive use of ACs leads to higher power consumption increasing the demand for fossil fuels. At 2.7 billion tonnes, India is the fourth largest emitter of carbon in the world. Here's how to be more mindful in factories, offices and homes and health tips to ward off heat strokes.

The cost of climate change is weighing heavy on India’s economy, jobs and crop production. (Photos via Wikimedia Commons and Unsplash)

The unseasonal rains, coupled with thunderstorms and hailstorms made the weather in north India increasingly unpredictable in the month of March. The region is now looking at a delayed summer following a record-breaking cold spring. The summer, however, might just be India’s hottest one yet, with an intense heatwave likely to prevail over the region. According to a forecast shared by IMD on Saturday, a significantly higher number of heatwaves are likely in Central, north India from April to June.

The forecast said: “During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June), most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, except for south peninsular India and some parts of north-west India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely”. What are the reasons behind heatwave conditions in north India? More importantly, how can we mitigate India’s climate change problem? Moneycontrol spoke to leading climate change and public health experts in the country to know from them the possible solutions to the heatwave problem and health tips to follow to mitigate its impact on our bodies.

Hailstorms and a delayed summer

Atanu Mukherjee, CEO at Texas-based clean energy company Dastur Energy, has worked closely with the Government of India’s NITI Aayog on forming policies which define the usage of clean carbon fuels. On the unseasonal rains in north India and a delayed summer, Mukherjee says, “Did climate change play a role in heatwave conditions in north India? Probably. But to say that certainly and conclusively would not be correct since there can be other factors at play, too”. Abinash Mohanty, former director at the Centre for Environment, Energy and Climate Change under Government of India’s MoEFCC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) mentions these “other factors” as improper heat dissipation and India’s landscapes. “About 55 per cent of India’s landscape is already disrupted. The natural ecosystems like ponds, wet banks and forests are depleted which is leading to conditions like isolated thunderstorms and subsequently an intense heatwave,” he says.