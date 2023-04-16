Hailstorms out, heatwave in: What to do about India’s climate change problem

The unseasonal rains, coupled with thunderstorms and hailstorms made the weather in north India increasingly unpredictable in the month of March. The region is now looking at a delayed summer following a record-breaking cold spring. The summer, however, might just be India’s hottest one yet, with an intense heatwave likely to prevail over the region. According to a forecast shared by IMD on Saturday, a significantly higher number of heatwaves are likely in Central, north India from April to June.

The forecast said: “During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June), most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, except for south peninsular India and some parts of north-west India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely”. What are the reasons behind heatwave conditions in north India? More importantly, how can we mitigate India’s climate change problem? Moneycontrol spoke to leading climate change and public health experts in the country to know from them the possible solutions to the heatwave problem and health tips to follow to mitigate its impact on our bodies.

Hailstorms and a delayed summer

Atanu Mukherjee, CEO at Texas-based clean energy company Dastur Energy, has worked closely with the Government of India’s NITI Aayog on forming policies which define the usage of clean carbon fuels. On the unseasonal rains in north India and a delayed summer, Mukherjee says, “Did climate change play a role in heatwave conditions in north India? Probably. But to say that certainly and conclusively would not be correct since there can be other factors at play, too”. Abinash Mohanty, former director at the Centre for Environment, Energy and Climate Change under Government of India’s MoEFCC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) mentions these “other factors” as improper heat dissipation and India’s landscapes. “About 55 per cent of India’s landscape is already disrupted. The natural ecosystems like ponds, wet banks and forests are depleted which is leading to conditions like isolated thunderstorms and subsequently an intense heatwave,” he says.

Mukherjee adds that adverse weather changes and therefore, the heatwave certainly can be caused due to climate change. “The adverse weather events themselves may not always be caused by climate change but having said that, climate change is real and its effects are likely to be seen in years to come. We must therefore take it seriously”.

Reassessing India’s heatwave problem

The cost of climate change is weighing heavy on India’s economy, jobs and crop production. According to an estimation by the International Labour Organization, India is going to lose 34 million jobs by 2030. By the year 2100, the country will lose 3-10 per cent of its GDP annually. If that isn’t alarming already, the rise in temperature due to heatwaves are likely to severely impact the thermal comfort levels of those living in high-risk areas. Mohanty opines that the conversation on heatwave in India is incomplete without discussing the difference between the dry bulb and wet bulb temperatures. For the uninitiated, dry bulb temperature is measured using regular thermometers without taking into account the precipitation levels in an area. Wet bulbs, meanwhile, measure the humidity levels, too.

“IMD declares a heat wave based on dry bulb temperature alone. It doesn’t take into account the precipitation levels unlike NASA or other weather departments. We must take humidity into consideration, too, as it plays a key role in deciding the thermal comfort levels of humans,” he says. Mohanty, who also reviewed IPCC’s (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) Sixth Assessment Report, adds that thermal comfort levels vary across India. “South India is used to precipitation so the thermal comfort levels there will not be the same as compared to those living in north India. The heatwave impact is, therefore, going to be different across the Indian subcontinent.”

Heatwave action plan

Mohanty leads climate change at IPE-Global, a consultancy which provides sustainable solutions. Based on his experience, he says that it is important to map areas which are likely to experience intense heat waves to mitigate its effects. “In a manufacturing unit, the blast-furnace section is likely to experience high temperatures as compared to other units. Similarly, we need to map local areas in cities and identify those likely to have prolonged heat exposure. Once mapped, we need to fix landscapes around these areas using nature-based solutions such as rejuvenating ponds, limiting deforestation, cutting down on emissions.”

The next step, he says, is to give access to cooling appliances to the underprivileged, especially those living in underdeveloped areas. “Mind you, these cooling solutions need to be sustainable. Excessive use of ACs will lead to higher power consumption which will lead to an increase in demand for fossil fuels.” Mohanty’s observation rings true, especially since India went through a power crisis owing to coal shortage in peak summer months of 2022 (April-May), causing blackouts. While it is important to adapt to high temperatures, we must also nip the heatwave problem in the bud, Mohanty says. “We need to both adapt and figure out long-term solutions to the problem.”

India’s carbon emissions are highest among top global contributors. At 2.7 billion tonnes, India is the fourth largest emitter of carbon. Mukherjee says one way to mitigate climate change is to rethink the decarbonisation plans. “Limiting CO2 consumption, going for cleaner fuels and accelerating CO2 abatement is the need of the hour,” he says.

It’s all in the food!

Given that the temperatures in the summer months are likely to test the human threshold limit, our diets must be attuned to the needs of our body. For this, we need to focus on two aspects: hydration and cooling foods, says Eileen Canday, head of department, nutrition and dietetics, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. About the former, Canday says, “For some, sensation of thirst disappears in peak summer months. It is important therefore to keep yourself hydrated and have water stored at room temperature. You can add herbs like mint or, perhaps, chia seeds to make it delicious”. Canday recommends 8-10 glasses of water consumption every day.

About the second aspect, Canday says, “One must go for cooling foods which contain electrolytes and water. Our body loses out on electrolytes such as sodium and potassium when we sweat profusely. Including cooling foods like cucumbers, watermelon, tomatoes, coconut water will help replenish the lost electrolytes.” Canday recommends avoiding spicy food which leads to heat generation in the body.

Heat stroke: Warning signs

In 2022, 90 people died of heat strokes in India. Priyanka Rohatgi, chief nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, shares some warning signs one can use to identify heat exhaustion. “Unexplained weakness and fatigue, recurring headaches, and mental confusion are all signs one should watch out for”. Rohatgi says, children and elderly are most vulnerable to heat exhaustion. “Rapid pulse rate, nausea are clear-cut signs of heat stroke,” she adds.

For working professionals who travel long distances to reach the office or those who are likely to be exposed to sun for long periods, Canday recommends carrying a flask full of chilled buttermilk with them as opposed to water bottles. “To this flask, add salt, jeera powder, mint and coriander leaves to whip up a delicious masala chhaas. Keep sipping on it. The drink will keep you hydrated and give you enough energy to continue your day-to-day tasks.”