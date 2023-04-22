 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Enter Ghost book review: Hamlet in Palestine

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Apr 22, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

Isabella Hammad, one of Granta’s best young British novelists, explores questions of art and activism in her new novel, Enter Ghost.

Enter Ghost is told from the point of view of Sonia, a British-Palestinian actor in her late 30s, who finds herself roped into playing Gertrude in an Arabic production of Hamlet to be staged in the West Bank. (Representational image by Omer Faruk Yildiz via Pexels)

After she staged Beckett’s Waiting for Godot in Sarajevo in 1993, Susan Sontag wrote that in that city, as anywhere else, “there are more than a few people who feel strengthened and consoled by having their sense of reality affirmed and transfigured by art”.

To provide strength and consolation is certainly one role of art in a beleaguered time, as the people of Palestine must know. There is a rich tradition of Palestinian theatre, shaped by the weight of current circumstances. Many classic plays have also been adapted to highlight their contemporary resonance and relevance.

Shakespeare, in particular, has been performed many times over the years. Director and actor Amir Nizar Zuabi has written that for him, Shakespeare was Palestinian, as much for the rhythm of his lines as for the way he blends “injustice with humour, anger with grace, compassion with clairvoyance, comedy with tragedy”.

One such Shakespearean production is at the heart of Isabella Hammad’s new novel, Enter Ghost. Hammad, recently recognized by Granta magazine as one of the 20 best British novelists under 40, had earlier written The Parisian, a work of historical fiction that traces the life and travels of a native of Nablus in the decades after World War I. Her new work is squarely set in the present day.