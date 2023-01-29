 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
They came to Mumbai as traders and dockyard workers in the 1800s, and made India their home

Abhishek Mande Bhot
Jan 29, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

As they swing to Bollywood tunes, speak Hindi, and look to India as their motherland, it is a community most unique.

Kwan Tai Kung – Mumbai’s only Chinese shrine – is in a narrow lane outside the Mazgaon Dockyard’s boundary walls. (Photos via Wikimedia Commons)

On Chinese New Year last Sunday (January 22), the Kwan Tai Kung came alive as it always does. The little-known temple – Mumbai’s only Chinese shrine – in a narrow lane outside of the Mazgaon Dockyard’s boundary walls is at the heart of the city’s tiny Chinese community.

According to a 2015 news report, the city’s Chinese population at the time stood at around 4,000. A visit to the Kwan Tai Kung temple may suggest that the number is significantly smaller. Depending on who you ask, there are but a few hundred Chinese origin Indians living in Mumbai today. Most others have either passed on or emigrated.

Even the former caretaker of the temple, Albert Tham, doesn’t live there anymore. Regulars at the temple tell you he spends most of his time in Australia where his children have migrated.

Albert Tham (Photo via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)