Art Dubai: Strong Indian presence, lauded by international art community

Neeta Lal
Mar 12, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

Art Dubai, West Asia’s foremost international art fair, was back for its 2023 edition in Dubai from March 3 to 6, with its most extensive and ambitious iteration yet since its debut in 2007.

Shining a bright light on modern and contemporary international art, the fair saw participation from over 40 countries foregrounding the sprawling Gulf metropolis, known for its glitzy and ever burgeoning skyrises, as one of the world's next major capitals for art and culture.

The three-day event featuring over 130 contemporary, modern, and digital gallery presentations across four sections — Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba (meaning 'gateway' in Arabic featuring new works) and Art Dubai Digital — was curated by Singapore-based educator Clara Che Wei Peh.

An estimated 40,000 UAE-based, regional and international collectors, artists, curators and art lovers gathered under Dubai’s sunny skies at the Madinat Jumeirah, a scene unimaginable pre-pandemic when the emirate was roiled by a recession triggered by a precipitous plummet in global crude oil prices and a slump in the real-estate market.

However, a resurgence in the property market, and an influx from international artists keen to leverage the opportunities Dubai offers, has turned the scene around. “With a pivoting from the oil economy, Dubai has become increasingly culturally-oriented with people from diverse cultures and regions creating a vibrant cultural ecosystem. Dubai is so dynamic and eclectic in every sense of the word. It is welcoming to foreigners, full of opportunities and reminiscent of what New York City once was,” said Stephan Stoyanov, owner of Art Agency Gallery from Bulgaria who bought three major art works for his collection from the fair.