25 years of 'You Can Win' | How to win in 2023? Shiv Khera on coping with a fast-changing world

Anjali Kochhar
Jan 15, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST

The veteran author and motivational speaker should be out with two books this year, his bestseller completes quarter-century, and he has tips on winning with the right attitude, at work and in society.

Shiv Khera, author and motivational speaker.

Twenty-five years ago, veteran author, activist and motivational speaker Shiv Khera launched his first book You Can Win, which went on to become an international bestseller and a bible for those who wanted to achieve big things in life. As we stand in 2023, a lot has changed. The world has evolved in good and bad ways.

We asked Khera if he swears by the same principles mentioned in the book or if there are any new additions to the strategies which were talked about in the book, 25 years ago. He said, “What I mentioned in the book 25 years ago were not just tips to succeed or tips to win in life, they were principles, and principles and values never change. At the same time, I agree, a lot has changed, and there is a need to remind people of those values differently.”

“Wars are going on, political crises, manual jobs are taken over by Artificial Intelligence, and whatnot. This is all making people more and more anxious today,” he adds.

Here are some must-have attitude changes in 2023, as suggested by Khera:

Be the right person