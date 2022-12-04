 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What dishes make up Wazwan, Kashmir's famous multi-course festive meal

Irfan Amin Malik
Dec 04, 2022

No festivity in Kashmir Valley is complete without wazwan, which dates back to the 14th century Mongol invasion. While the multi-course spread is almost exclusively lamb meat based, in some places, in the middle of the feast, vegetarian dishes using paneer or mushroom are served to create a variety.

The meat for the meatball dishes, part of Kashmir Wazwan, such as Rista and Gushtaba, needs to be laboriously pounded into a fine, velvety mince paste. (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

Wazwan is the pride of the Kashmir Valley and no festivity is complete in Kashmir without the feast of wazwan. The origin of Kashmiri wazwan can be traced back to the 14th century, when Mongols invaded India.

Waza literally means cook and wan means shop. Wazwan, a multi-course meal is cooked in special nickel-plated copper vessels over simmering fires of wood, preferably from old fruit trees.

Wazwan Kashmiri dishes (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

All dishes are eaten by hand, as Kashmiris believe in an intimate relationship with food, and served with hot, steaming rice. Wazwan mainly includes non-vegetarian dishes like Methi Maaz, Kebab, Waza Kokur, Tabakh Maaz, Rista, Rogan Josh, Aab Gosht, Marchhwangan Korma and Gushtaba.

However, in the middle of the feast, vegetarian dishes such as large chunks of cottage cheese cooked in thick tomato gravy and mushrooms are served to create a variety.

Wazwan is almost exclusively cooked with lamb meat. Each part of the sheep, barring its testes and feet that are otherwise consumed, is used to prepare specific dishes in accordance with the recipes.