Book Review | ‘Manjhi’s Mayhem’ is much more than your run-of-the-mill noir

Saurabh Sharma
Nov 20, 2022 / 01:51 AM IST

Tanuj Solanki places his new crime thriller 'Manjhi’s Mayhem' at the centre of the politics of language and storytelling.

Representational image. (Photo: Renè Müller via Unsplash)

In Tanuj Solanki’s latest novel Manjhi’s Mayhem (Penguin Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House), a Dalit person Sewaram Manjhi, who’s employed as a security guard with an elite café in Mumbai, falls in love with a migrant woman from Uttar Pradesh, Santosh, who not only asks him to create "mayhem" while they’re in bed but also in the world that’s designed to set people like them up for failure, leaving no scope for upward mobility.

Soon one thing leads to another in this pacy novel much to any reader’s delight. Though it’s billed as an “anti-hero” story and its blurb also reduces it to genre fiction by giving it a noir label, I believe both do injustice to the author’s literary excellence in more than one way.

Manjhi's Mayhem (Penguin Random House India, 216 pages, Rs 399)

First, the book begins with an explosive first paragraph, which sets the tone for the entire novel: “None of this happened in English. It couldn’t have. English is not the language in which life runs for most people in this country…”

This not only signals that the author has taken on himself to address the hegemony of the English language and a set of people who speak it, and, by virtue of it, get to tell stories but it also addresses a sense of alienability a few Indian readers, including me, often feel while reading a story told in English, placing Manjhi’s Mayhem at the centre of the politics of language and storytelling.

And most importantly, in my view, such a beginning is also an exercise that enriches the language in which it is written, for the fundamental role of a writer is to play with it, renew, and (re)transform it. It further rejoices the readers, for they wholeheartedly welcome a literary potpourri. And Tanuj does it in plentiful ways in telling this story. In a way, it can be said that the book couldn’t have succeeded in the way it does, had it not been written in English.