Book review: 'Himalaya: Exploring the Roof of the World' is a great find, especially for armchair travellers

Shail Desai
Dec 17, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

The scope of John Keay's latest work, 'Himalaya: Exploring the Roof of the World', is as vast and diverse as the Himalayas.

John Keay has been researching the Himalayan landscape and histories for decades. (Photo by Rohan Reddy via Unsplash)

An early Himalayan explorer, Alexandra David-Neel is best remembered as the first European woman to have reached the Forbidden City of Lhasa in 1924. But back in the late 19th century, she is known to have led a double life, far from the dusty plains of Tibet.

Still in her 20s at the time, David-Neel immersed herself in the study of Buddhism by day, while most evenings, she took to singing opera, a skill she had trained in during her younger days. Life in the arts sated her creativity and handed her the opportunity to travel the world. But she was drawn towards spirituality, a calling that gave her a new identity - that of an itinerant wanderer in faraway lands.

In 1911, she arrived in India to continue pursuing her Buddhist studies. Then, at the age of 55, she accompanied a few pilgrims to Tibet, travelling in disguise and under the cover of darkness. Four months into the arduous journey, she finally reached Lhasa.

Alexandra David-Neel with Lama Aphur Yongden in Tibet. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

The Himalayan landscape has drawn all kinds of inquisitive folks, like David-Neel, over the years. Some arrived to conquer territory, others to further their own spiritual quest; a few hoped to simply understand the lay of the land, yet others wished to stand on top of some of the highest mountains in the world. This gargantuan expanse of unknown terrain is dotted with hidden clues and magical discoveries at every step of the way, promising an adventure unlike any other.

The same allure has kept author John Keay engaged for many decades now. His latest work, Himalaya: Exploring the Roof of the World is an exhaustive study that takes the armchair traveller on a fascinating journey across the mighty mountain range.