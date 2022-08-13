75 homegrown brands that are championing sustainability

1 Organic Tattva: One of India’s leading brands for organic food, it sources all kinds of kitchen staples from accredited farmers who do not use pesticides or genetically modified seeds, and whose farming practices ensure soil conservation and reduced air pollution. www.organictattva.com

2 OOO Farms: A community farming movement to revive indigenous seeds, OOO Farms work with 2,200 farmers to safeguard traditional farming practices and native seeds, thus promoting biodiversity and agroecology. They offer nutritionally dense varieties of grains, pulses, spices and honey produced without chemicals. www.ooofarms.com

3 Barosi Farms: Barosi Farms believe in a farm-to-table approach with their dairy products—fresh milk, ghee, buttermilk and cheese, sourced from their farms in Pataudi, Haryana. Their cattle are reared in natural environments, and the milk is delivered fresh and unadulterated in recyclable glass bottles. www.barosi.in

4 Kodai Cheese: Once a small family-run factory in Kodaikanal, Kodai Cheese is one of the most popular artisanal cheese makers today. Their range of products includes everything from gouda to parmesan, produced right here in India from natural cow milk that is antibiotic and adulteration free. www.kodaidairyproducts.com

5 Soklet: India’s first and only tree-to-bar chocolate maker, Soklet makes chocolate from single-origin cocoa beans that come from their own plantation in the Annamalai foothills, which is pesticide-free and managed using the principles of permaculture and aquaculture. www.soklet.in

6 Dhiraj and Priti Sen Arora, co-Founders, Karma Kettle Karma Kettle: Actively encouraging ‘slow consumption’, Karma Kettle offers small batch gourmet teas and herbal tisanes—sourced from single estates and small organic plantations. The brand is also transitioning to biodegradable pyramid tea bags and eliminating all plastic in packaging. www.karmakettle.com

7 Living Food: From freshly baked bread to vegetables harvested on the same day, Living Food delivers food to your doorstep, while eliminating chemicals, additives, long supply chains and warehouses that burn resources. All products are delivered directly from the source in recyclable or compostable packaging. www.livingfood.co

8 Conscious Food India: Started as a small store in Mumbai in 1990, this food curation service now offers 100+ organic products across India. They practice fair trade and employ stay-at-home women and organic farmers from rural areas who follow traditional, chemical-free farming.

www.consciousfood.com

9 Responsible Whatr: Secured at source from an untouched natural spring in Himachal Pradesh, Responsible Whatr is presented in eco-friendly and ‘endlessly recyclable’ aluminium cans. The water boasts a natural pH of 7.4 along with balanced essential nutrients. www.responsiblewhatr.com

10 The coffee is grown in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats. Araku Coffee: Grown in the highlands of Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats, Araku Coffee is certified organic, single origin and selectively harvested. The arabica coffee is exclusively grown in ecologically farmed plantations. www.arakucoffee.in

11 No Nasties: Fashion is one of the most polluting industries, but not the Goa-based brand No Nasties. Made of 100% organic cotton, their clothes are also ‘Planet Positive’. That means local supply chain, investing in carbon offset projects and planting three trees for every product that you buy. www.nonasties.in

12 Doodlage: India’s first eco-fashion label, Doodlage creates season-less garments. They upcycle factory waste into limited edition collections and recycle consumer waste and scraps into new fabric. What they waste is converted into accessories, soft furnishing and packaging. www.doodlage.in

13 Nicobar: The philosophy of Nicobar is to create products that last and are not trend-driven, with clothing inspired by natural designs and materials. Their core range is entirely made of organic cotton and their packaging is 85% plastic-free, with visions to make it to 100% soon. www.nicobar.com

14 Ka-Sha: This Pune-based brand has been offering hand-dyed clothing in natural fabrics since 2012. Their zero-waste Heart to Haat initiative upcycles, recycles and repurposes apparels, textiles and scraps of all kinds to make beautiful, functional bags and other accessories. www.ka-sha.com

15 True Browns: True Browns makes versatile timeless garments for every wardrobe following zero waste production, fair wages and fabric upcycling. Their 30 Wear Campaign is a commitment to reduce fashion footprint by making quality clothes that last for 30 wears or more. www.truebrowns.com

16 Suta: Focused on creating attires that blend ethnic Indian aesthetics with modern designs, Suta—meaning thread—celebrates raw threads and traditional simplicity. The Suta Earth initiative collects old sarees to be upcycled into packaging bags. www.suta.in

17 Hemp apparels from B Label. (Image: Twitter.com/BlabelIndia) B Label: A clothing line of the Bombay Hemp Company, B Label makes a range of apparels for men and women using hemp—which requires little water to grow, replenishes soil health and is also biodegradable. www.blabel.in

18 The Summer House: To sustain traditional textiles and craft techniques, The Summer House collaborates directly with over 900 artisans from craft clusters across India. They work with high quality, responsibly-made and handwoven fabrics such as khadi, regenerated nylon and ethical Tencel. www.thesummerhouse.in

19 The Terra Tribe: A slow fashion brand that delivers tailored womenswear through short production runs, The Terra Tribe makes earthy pieces using locally manufactured Tancel with recycled metal trims. The clothes are naturally dyed using natural indigo, iron vinegar and leaves. www.theterratribe.in

20 The Kaatn Trail: A womenswear brand that works with handwoven cotton, The Kaatn Trail offers minimalist clothing for the conscious woman. They have collections for various occasions, including work wear, vacation, party, festive and home wear. www.thekaatntrail.com

21 Aulerth’s ‘Pakeezah’ collection designed by Suneet Varma at the FDCI India Couture Week. (Image: Instagram/aulerthofficial) Aulerth: The first of its kind platform in the world, Aulerth presents couture-inspired and consciously-made fine jewellery by India’s top designers. To reduce toxic waste, carbon emissions, cyanide and mercury pollution from gold and gemstone mining, they use metals recycled from industrial scrap and manmade stones instead. www.aulerth.com

22 Vie Jewellery: Deadstock or discarded buttons from garment factories, designer stores and thrift stores are repurposed at Vie into stunning limited edition jewellery pieces. They also use recycled corrugated boards as product tags and recycled cotton drawstring pouches for packaging. www.itsvie.com

23 Melt: Offering contemporary everyday jewellery designed to last, Melt translates tradition-rich materials and methods into modern forms. They do not work with pearls and use recycled fabric jewellery pouches for packaging and paper boxes for shipping. www.shopmelt.in

24 Teejh: Handcrafted in high-quality brass and metal, Teejh jewellery is rooted in Indian designs and motifs, while sporting a global appeal. The brand follows ethical and fair-trade practices for social and economic betterment of the artisans. www.teejh.com

25 Moon Rabbit: A vegan faux leather brand that is entirely cruelty-free, Moon Rabbit offers handcrafted bags, wallets, tech and travel accessories. Sustainable practices are followed throughout the production process of their simple yet functional products with a timeless appeal. www.moonrabbitlifestyle.com

26 Rashki: Promoting the idea of ‘aesthetics with ethics’, this premium vegan leather fashion brand wants a future that is fashionably slow. Rashki strives for a cruelty-free culture, where the animals and their ecosystems are respected while celebrating the art of local craftsmanship. www.rashki.com

27 MixMitti: A PETA-approved vegan brand, MixMitti brings capsule edits of high-end cruelty-free bags and lifestyle accessories, with each product showcasing a particular realm of our environment. A portion of your purchase is contributed to animal welfare and conservation as well. www.mixmitti.com

28 Paaduks: Imagine comfortable everyday sandals for men and women made of old tyres, rubber mats or conveyor belts. Paaduks has upcycled 8,50,000 kg of tyres so far into their sustainable range of footwear that sport distinctive Indian designs such as ikat, kalamkari, ajrakh and more. www.paaduks.com

29 Neeman’s: The premium sneakers from Neeman’s are made of a variety of earth-friendly raw materials, including recycled plastic bottles and tree fibre. All the materials used for the insoles, soles, laces etc are eco-friendly too, making the products lightweight, natural and breathable. www.neemans.com

30 Greensole: Greensole is a self-sustaining social venture that recycles discarded shoes into comfortable footwear, thus keeping them away from landfills and providing them a second life through children in need. To help sustain it, they also retail a line of sustainable and vegan footwear. www.greensole.com

31 The Rug Republic: Started as a family-run business in 1983 in the small town of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, The Rug Republic now supports 5,000 weaver families. Their vibrant handwoven rugs are made using recycled bicycle tubes, PET yarns from discarded water bottles, recycled silk yarns and leather. www.trrhome.com

32 Live Linen: A biodegradable natural fabric, linen can last a lifetime and Live Linen’s range of home décor—from bedding to curtains and table accessories—is made using this elegant soft fabric. For packaging, they use tapioca starch and vegetable oil derivatives, paper tags, jute string, etc. https://livelinen.com

33 Misa Luxury Candles: A gentle reminder to revel in the slow life, Misa’s collection of luxury candles is hand poured in small batches with vegan wax and fine quality essential oils. The fragrances used are subtle and organic, sans any toxins, carcinogens or pollutants. www.misa.in

34 Kar Conscious Living: A new home furnishing brand that focuses on Indian textiles, Kar Conscious Living as the name suggests promotes a mindful way of life with minimalistic cushion covers, handwoven throws, organic bedding and dinner napkins made of handspun cotton and wool with bio-wash finishes. www.karconsciousliving.com

35 Oorjaa: With environmental sustainability at its heart, Oorjaa offers a vast collection of beautifully designed handcrafted lamps and lights made of industrial and agricultural waste, such as banana fibre, stone quarry dust and waste cork. www.oorjaa.in

36 Baro's guitar plectrum-inspired coffee table. Baro: Offering a line of timeless handcrafted furniture rooted in mid-century modern aesthetics, Baro plays with reclaimed old teak, traditional wood joinery methods, linseed oil and beeswax finishes in its creations designed to last forever. www.baro-india.com

37 Eris Home: Founded with the aim to introduce the world to the beauty of Ahimsa Silk, Eris Home believes in infusing responsible luxury with sustainable practices. The silk in their beddings, cushion covers, table mats and runners, is produced ethically without killing or harming the silk worms. www.erishome.com

38 House of Knots: Reimagining India’s carpet weaving traditions for the contemporary home, House of Knots manufactures rugs in all-natural materials with dyes that are 100% azo-free. The brand also aims to make its manufacturing process completely sustainable by 2025. www.houseofknots.com

39 P-TAL: Traditionally used to make utensils in India, brass, kansa and copper are known to have certain health benefits. P-TAL is reviving this UNESCO-listed heritage as practiced by the Thathera community of Amritsar, through its collection of handcrafted cookware, kitchenware and tableware. www.ptal.in

40 Nestasia: From handwoven wicker baskets to artistically carved clay pots and bowls spun out of bamboo, Nestasia curates fine artisanal home décor that blend traditional techniques with modern sensibilities, using natural locally-available materials. www.nestasia.in

41 Trikuta Oils: Sourced from the hills and valleys of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, the organic care collection from Trikuta Oils comprises cold-pressed apricot, almond and walnut oils, scrubs and masks, all of which are vegan, cruelty-free and completely natural without any chemicals. www.trikutaoilsjammu.com

42 Sadhev: Sadhev’s essentials range of skin, hair and body care products is backed by a team of Ayurvedic vaidyars. The products are blended using pure ingredients sourced responsibly from their own 80-acre sustainably-grown organic farm in Kerala. www.sadhev.com

43 Ras Luxury Oils: India’s first farm to face skincare brand, Ras is an amalgamation of nature’s secrets with aromatherapy. Their oils, masks, serums and more for face, hair and lip care are made in small batches from organically grown ingredients. www.rasluxuryoils.com

44 Nat Habit: Inspired by age-old home remedies, Nat Habit's skin and haircare solutions are prepared fresh every day out of all-natural ingredients, without preservatives, and delivered in paper-, glass- or aluminium-based packaging. www.nathabit.in

45 Bhu Botanicals: Made using efficient, eco-friendly processes such as cold processing and distillation, the range of skin and haircare from Bhu Botanicals are ‘95% natural’ as transparently displayed on their website, as well as strictly not tested on animals. www.bhubotanicals.com

46 Pahadi Local: Locally sourced from Himalayan lakes, valleys and orchards, Pahadi Local’s skincare line is made with simple ingredients sourced responsibly without straining the ecosystem. They strive to give back to the regions they source from with green initiatives, cooperatives and fair prices. www.pahadilocal.com

47 Neemli Naturals: A homegrown skincare startup, Neemli delivers small batch, environmentally friendly products in recyclable and reusable packaging. The ingredients are plant-based, vegan and cruelty-free. www.neemlinaturals.com

48 The Earth Collective: With clean, cruelty-free ingredients that are Ayurveda inspired, The Earth Collective specialises in 100% natural haircare products for various concerns, from hair fall to pollution protection. Containing natural moisturizing factors, their products are free of harmful chemicals. https://theearthcollective.in

49 Aqualogica: Made using the Nobel Prize-winning science of Aquaporins to provide hydration to your skin, Aqualogica products blend fruit extracts and actives that are vegan, cruelty-free and sans phthalates, sulphates, parabens and mineral oils. www.aqualogica.in

50 Juicy Chemistry: Small batch products with potent formulations that are fresh, effective and made from carefully sourced organic ingredients is the USP of Juicy Chemistry. Many of their products are water-free, allowing for a longer preservative-free shelf life and water conservation in production.

www.juicychemistry.com

51 Butterfly Ayurveda: They make Ayurvedic products for people with lifestyle-related ailments. Their herbal infusions are made with ethically sourced herbs and spices, the tea bags are made from corn and wheat starch, and all packaging is recyclable. www.butterflyayurveda.com

52 CosMix Superfoods: They offer a line of certified organic plant proteins and plant-based mixes for your hair, skin, gut health, and hormonal imbalances, with ingredients sourced directly from their farm partners. www.cosmix.in

53 The Pahadi Story: Conceived during the pandemic, The Pahadi Story brings holistic health and wellness products directly from the Himalayas, while committing to mindful use of resources and slow production practices, and generating livelihood for mountain women farmers along the way. www.thepahadistory.com

54 Teas and herbal blends (Image via Twitter.com/Ochre_Organics) Ochre Organics: Orche Organics creates all-natural, solution-focused teas and herbal blends, produced exclusively through sustainable, organic and fair wage farming practices. Their products come in low-waste loose leaf packaging in recyclable glass test tubes with paper bubble wraps. www.ochreorganics.in

55 Supp Nutrition: Committed to delivering daily supplements personalized to your health, diet and lifestyle goals, Supp Nutrition backs scientific research with actionable results in their products. Their formulations are non-GMO, gluten and preservatives-free and 100% vegetarian. www.supp.in

56 Amrutam: An Ayurvedic lifestyle and wellness brand, Amrutam relies on recipes and resources derived from Sanskrit texts and Vedic knowledge to offer 1000+ AYUSH-approved formulations. Their ingredients are ethically sourced and they pick up their PET bottles from your home for re-use. www.amrutam.co.in

57 O’Greens: With a mission to create nutritionally and spiritually powerful health food, O’Greens uses conscientious and responsible practices to make their energy bars and bliss balls. They also plant a tree for every product sold, besides have a 100% solar powered facility. www.o-greens.com

58 Bioayurveda: One of the biggest online Ayurvedic brands, Bioayurveda offers natural and organic herbal formulations and nutraceuticals for sustainable selfcare. Their products come in recyclable glass bottles with copper caps and reusable wooden boxes. www.bioayurveda.in

59 The Trost: The Trost brings protein-packed snacks made from hemp seeds and hemp seed oil for special dietary needs, pain relief and elevating energy. Their hemp is ethically sourced and sun grown, and their products are vegan-friendly, non-GMO and cruelty-free. www.thetrost.com

60 Organic India: Made from carefully selected herbs cultivated organically, Organic India offers a range of organic and non-GMO teas and infusions, herbal formulations, detox kits and packaged health food. Their production facility is LEED-certified with sustainable design and operations. www.organicindia.com

61 Saathi: Built on the three pillars of ‘body, community and environment’, Saathi is a pioneering brand offering 100% natural, compostable and biodegradable menstrual pads. Their pads are made by an all-women manufacturing unit out of bamboo and banana fibres that break down within six months of disposal. www.saathipads.com

62 Svish: The first made-in-India intimate care brand for men and women, Svish products are both skin and environment friendly. Their disinfectant wipes are 100% biodegradable and their foam washes and roll-ons come infused with natural oils and other plant products. www.gosvish.com

63 FAE Beauty: FAE stands for Free and Equal, and their wide range of make-up products are formulated to work in warm climates for every shade of Indian skin tone. Their products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free, with the entire list of ingredients transparently displayed on their website. www.faebeauty.in

64 Hibiscus Monkey: India’s first body specialist brand, Hibiscus Monkey believes that ‘skincare does not end at the face’. Their products include menstrual cramp oils and nail care amongst others, and combine 100% natural, plant-based ingredients with ancient wellness rituals in recyclable packaging. www.hibiscusmonkey.com

65 asa lipstick refill asa Beauty: Keeping the needs of today’s global Indian women in mind, Asa Beauty promotes clean beauty solutions that are vegan and cruelty-free and delivered in non-plastic packaging. Their unique refill programme allows you to endlessly reuse the same packaging, thus limiting waste.

www.asabeauty.com

66 Kimirica: A thoughtfully designed and luxuriously experiential personal care brand, Kimirica uses Ecocert-approved natural extracts and IFRA-certified fragrances. Their bath, body and skincare products are never tested on animals and come in eco-friendly packaging. www.kimirica.shop

67 Disguise Cosmetics: One of the first PETA-certified homegrown cosmetic brands in India, Disguise Cosmetics does lead-free, vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks, nail polishes and eyeshadows that are also free of toxins, paraben, alcohol and sulphates. www.disguisecosmetics.com

68 The Woman’s Company: A manufacturer of feminine hygiene products that aim at reducing menstrual waste, The Woman’s Company offers pads made of organic cotton, tampons with cardboard applicators, menstrual cups for zero-waste periods and bamboo razors, all packaged in biodegradable boxes. www.thewomanscompany.com

69 Daughter Earth: Responsibly sourced high-grade botanicals from forests in India go into making Daughter Earth's earth-friendly and reef-safe clean beauty products. They use recyclable glass and aluminium bottles and repurposed industrial paper waste for packaging and shipping. www.daughter.earth

70 Earth Rhythm: Offering a range of professional grade beauty and skincare products backed by scientific research, Earth Rhythm is a certified non-toxic brand, which uses ethically sourced raw materials and biodegradable ingredients as well as recyclable packaging. www.earthrhythm.com

71 Bare Necessities: Using a people-centric and earth-centred approach, Bare Necessities addresses the flaws in manufacturing, distribution and consumption through a collection of sustainable products—personal and home care, lifestyle and gifting—as well as online courses, talks and workshops. https://barenecessities.in/

72 Amala Earth: A curated marketplace for all things organic, natural and sustainable, Amala Earth brings together brands, products and people working towards creating a more harmonious world. They curate products, materials and packaging from conscious brands that support the welfare of the community as well as the environment. www.amala.earth

73 Go Native: From grains and vegetables to clothing, décor and wellness, Go Native helps you make conscious choices with waste negative products in plastic-free packaging. Their produce is sourced from organic farms within a 500 km radius, while their apparels and jewellery are handwoven on handlooms. www.gonative.in

74 The Luxury Pop: Luxury need not be wasteful, and Luxury Pop’s mission is to extend the life cycle of luxury items by the means of circular fashion—where you can buy or sell preloved, authentic luxury products at affordable prices, thus reducing the carbon footprint of luxury goods. www.theluxurypop.com

75 Brown Living: Promoting planet-positive shopping, Brown Living curates and sells thoughtful, sustainable everyday products across fashion, home, F&B, body and hair care in 100% plastic-free packaging. Their products support a range of causes from slow fashion to afforestation. www.brownliving.in