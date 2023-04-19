 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government has not shown data to show same-sex marriage is urban and elitist, CJI observes

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

The hearing for the case will continue on April 20.

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on April 19 observed that while the central government has claimed that same sex marriage is an urban and elitist concept, it has not shown any data to prove this claim.

The central government in its affidavit filed on April 16 opposing the apex court’s decision to hear petitions seeking legal sanction of same sex marriage, claimed that the petitions represent views of the urban elite and not of other sections of the society.

The CJI further noted that more people living in urban areas are coming out of the closet with regard to their sexual identity but that does not mean that the demand for same-sex marriages are limited to urban elitist population.

He further noted that the state cannot discriminate against an individual on the basis of a characteristic over which the individual does not have control.