Google ruling to have direct impact on Make in India, says the Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 05, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

Businesses should be prepared to pay penalties based on their global revenue for competition law violations after an amendment to the law, says N. Venkataraman.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman

The National Company Law Tribunal’s verdict upholding the Competition Commission of India’s Rs. 1,338 crore penalty against tech giant Google will enable more innovation by Indian start-ups and app developers, Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman, who argued the case for the fair trade watchdog, said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

Q. What is your take on NCLAT’s judgment upholding CCI’s penalty against Google? Is it taking the cause of the competition law forward? 

Ans: NCLAT’s ruling against Google is a landmark judgment on abuse of dominance.  The tribunal has rendered decisions on abuse of dominance on earlier occasions, but this is a well-fought case by both sides, with a lot of data on how one can show abuse of dominance.

The Competition Act in India is a new law even though it came into existence in 2009. Progressive decisions are being made only in the recent past. CCI is a forum which both investigates and adjudicates on allegations of violations of the Competition Act, 2002. Anti-competitive practices, which are what this law deals with, has three facets: abuse of dominance, abuse through combinations and the appreciable adverse effect on competition. These ingredients get crystallized and go through the scrutiny and filter of the tribunals and the courts.