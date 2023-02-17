 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court refuses sealed cover suggestions from government

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 17, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

The apex court will now form a committee, nominate members and set its scope of functioning

Adani group

The Supreme Court on February 17 rejected the government’s offer to suggest in a sealed cover the names of members and the scope of a proposed committee to examine stock market regulatory mechanisms after Adani company stocks crashed in the wake of the Hindenburg Research report on the group.

The court said it will now appoint the committee, nominate its members and draw up the scope of its functioning.

The apex court also reserved its orders on public interest litigations (PILs) pertaining to the impact of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group.

When the hearing began on February 17, solicitor general Tushar Mehta circulated the suggested names for the committee and the scope of its work in a sealed cover. The SG said the government’s objectives were to ensure that the truth comes out and a holistic view of the issue is taken, and to ensure that the market is not affected in this process.