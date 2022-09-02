As Starbucks appoints Indian-origin CEO, requests on Twitter for filter coffee, Hyderabadi biscuits

Starbucks has named Laxman Narasimhan, a Pune-educated executive, as its new CEO and the Indian community is ready with its list of requests.

Many on Twitter want the global coffee giant to include the beloved South Indian filter coffee in its menu.

Indian golf journalist Joy Chakravarty declared that it was the only way Laxman Narasimhan could impress him.

White House reporter Rohit Sharma hoped Narasimhan will rename Starbucks' "Chai Tea Latte".

"Here’s hoping he could called (sic) Chai as chai and not 'Chai Tea,'" he wrote.

Another user on Twitter suggested that Starbucks now add Irani chai and Osmania biscuits (popular in Hyderabad) to its menu.

Others celebrated the appointment of another Indian executive to a top American company.

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra said Indian leaders at the helm of global corporations was becoming an "unstoppable trend".

"What was initially a trickle of water has turned into a Tsunami," he added. "International boardrooms consider them (Indian CEOs) to be almost ‘safe’ leadership bets."

Venture Asha Jadeja Motwani wrote: "The humility and hard work ethic of Indian born CEOs has strengthened corporate America like never before."

Narasimhan is succeeding American businessman and author Howard Schultz as the CEO of Starbucks.

He comes with an impressive record of holding top positions in the consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group and food and beverage giant PepsiCo.

Narasimhan grew up in Pune and studied at the University of Pune's College of Engineering.

After completing his engineering studies, he went to the US to get a Master's degree in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

Later on, he obtained an MBA degree in finance from the university's Wharton business school.

Narasimhan is widely known as a business leader with exceptional consumer insight and exceptional strategic capabilities.

He has also worked in the public sector, leading projects in the education and skill-building fields.

Also read: All about Pune-educated Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks