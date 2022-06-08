Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on the poor state of Bengaluru roads: ‘Shame on local politicians’

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday slammed the Karnataka government for the “abominable” condition of roads in the state capital.

Bengaluru, the tech hub of India, has come under scrutiny in the past as well for its poor infrastructure and potholed roads that contribute to the city’s infamous traffic jams. On Monday, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw revived the discussion around Bengaluru roads as she hit out at local politicians for ignoring infrastructural concerns in their constituencies. Shaw’s biopharmaceutical firm is one of the biggest companies to house its campus in the Karnataka capital.

“Frustrated and angry at the total lack of responsibility of our MLA, Panchayat and MP of Anekal Taluk and Huskur Gram Panchayat at the abominable condition of Huskur-Sarjapur Road. Why does the government build bus depot and quarters with no road to support it?” asked Mazumdar-Shaw. “Shame on all the local politicians.”

In a follow-up tweet, Mazumdar-Shaw said that the condition of roads improves as soon as one leaves Karnataka. She blamed the problem on “third-rate contractors” who do a shoddy job of building roads.

“The moment you leave Karnataka, roads improve in neighbouring states - that’s the shameful state of affairs when it comes to road infra,” she wrote.



This morning, the Biocon chief also shared a video of a Bengaluru road filled with potholes, branding it “shocking and shameful.”

Her concerns echo the criticism that Bengaluru residents have been voicing for years now about pothole-filled roads, waterlogging and civic apathy.