RateGain – What’s next after the recent outperformance?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights RateGain reported strong earnings in Q3 FY23 Revenue strong, margin expands, profit pulled down by notional forex loss Q4 margin to get impacted on integration of newly acquired Adara Plans in place to bring growth and improve operating margin of Adara Company has high revenue visibility and cross sell opportunities Open to M&A riding on strong balance sheet Stock had huge outperformance in the past Add at lower levels for the long-term RateGain Travel Technologies (CMP: Rs 375 Market Cap: Rs 4,058 crore), the travel focussed SAAS...