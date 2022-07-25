HomeNewsTrendsIT

Coforge puts up a strong Q1 show

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Investors should watch out for weakness to add the stock of Coforge

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
We had given a high conviction call on Coforge (CMP: Rs 3726, Market Cap: Rs 22,708 crore) last month after a huge underperformance of the stock amid a strong financial performance. Since then, the stock has rallied by over 10 percent, beating the Nifty return of 9 percent and the IT Index return of 6 percent over this period. The stellar show of the company in Q1 FY23 only bolsters the investment case. Revenue performance was strong, order win...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers