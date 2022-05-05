Indian IT firm offers free matchmaking services to retain employees, salary hike if they marry

A Madurai-based IT company has gone to extra lengths to retain its employees. It's offering them free match making services and a hike if they get married.

With around 750 employees, Mookambika Infosolutions has kept its attrition rate below 10 per cent for several years now, the Times of India reported.

The company also gives its employees a fixed 6-8 per cent increment twice a year. But, when it comes to hikes on getting hitched, Mookambika Infosolutions in 2006 started with providing special increments when an employee gets married.

Soon, the Tamil Nadu firm began offering matchmaking services for free.

Speaking about the initiative, founder MP Selvaganesh said, "They (the employees) treat me like a brother and several of them are from villages, with either aged parents or lacking a proper outlook of the world and unable to fight the right match."

"We help such employees through a network of 'alliance makers'. Weddings are the best get-togethers, the entire team hires vans and attends."

Nearly 40 per cent of Mookambika Infosolutions's employees have been with the company for more than five years.

"There are several long-term employees," MP Selvaganesh told the Times of India. "We cannot take them for granted thinking they will not go anywhere. We give them their due even before any such thought comes to them."

He added that employees reach out to him directly when they face problems.

"We need to invest time and money to create such bonds and be honest in our approach. Not see everything from the business perspective alone," Selvaganesh said.