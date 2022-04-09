With Amazon job, IIIT-Lucknow student bags institute’s highest-ever package of Rs 1.2 crore

A student at the Indian Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT), Lucknow, has bagged the institute’s highest-ever annual salary package of Rs 1.2 crore. Abhijeet Dwivedi has been hired as a software development engineer for Amazon in Dublin, Ireland, the Times of India reported.

Abhijeet, who is in his final year of B.Tech in Information Technology, has broken all previous placement records with his staggering annual package. The Prayagraj native says that soft skills helped him crack the interview.

“I saw several videos to prepare myself for the interview,” he told Times of India. “Soft skills matter a lot, hence engineering graduates should not think that they just need to have technical knowledge. Communication skills and body language are also equally important,” he added.

Abhijeet also shared some tips for other graduates seeking placement. “One should work on certain things to land a good job. Make connections like staying in touch with seniors to know about job opportunities and taking tips from them to crack interviews,” he said. He also advised students to create profiles on popular employment portals that are regularly updated with new job openings.

For IIIT-Lucknow, this has been a remarkable year - not only for Abhijeet’s record-breaking Amazon salary but also because the institute succeeded in getting 100% placement for its students. As many as 61 students got placed, while four opted for higher studies.

Moreover, the average pay package this year was Rs 26 lakh per annum - comparatively higher when compared to previous years. According to IIIT-Lucknow director Dr Arun Mohan Sherry, the highest salary package till last year was around Rs 40 lakh. “This shows we are going in the right direction,” he said.