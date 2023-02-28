Max Hospital surgeons successfully remove 4.5kg tumour shaped like football from patient's stomach

Surgeons at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket on February 28, announced that they had successfully removed two adrenal tumors, one the size of a large watermelon on the right side and another, the size of a football on the left side, from the abdomen of a 51-year-old man.

The patient, Bivash Chandra Tivari, hailing from Bihar, had been suffering from loss of appetite, constipation, and abdominal distention for two months.

Upon evaluation, the medical team, led by Dr. Anant Kumar, Professor and Head of the Department of Urology and Renal Transplant and Robotics, advised Tivari to undergo bilateral adrenalectomy, which was carried out in a 6-hour operation.

According to Dr. Kumar, the tumors were so large that they had displaced internal organs, such as the kidneys, liver, spleen, pancreas, and intestines. The surgery was particularly challenging due to the lack of maneuvering space, which posed a risk of damaging vital organs. However, the team was successful in removing both tumors safely.

The investigation reports revealed that the tumors were non-cancerous. Adrenal glands typically measure about 2 cm in adults, but in Tivari's case, the tumors measured 20 x 20 cm on the right side and 12 x 10 cm on the left side, weighing 4.5 kg and 1 kg, respectively. Tivari was discharged from the hospital after five days of post-operative care and is currently recovering well.

Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.