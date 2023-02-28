 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Max Hospital surgeons successfully remove 4.5kg tumour shaped like football from patient's stomach

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 28, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

The medical team at Max's facility in Saket performed an extensive six-hour surgery to extract two tumors situated at the upper region of the kidney, weighing 4.5 kg and 1 kg, respectively.

Representational image.

Surgeons at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket on February 28, announced that they had successfully removed two adrenal tumors, one the size of a large watermelon on the right side and another, the size of a football on the left side, from the abdomen of a 51-year-old man.

The patient, Bivash Chandra Tivari, hailing from Bihar, had been suffering from loss of appetite, constipation, and abdominal distention for two months.

Upon evaluation, the medical team, led by Dr. Anant Kumar, Professor and Head of the Department of Urology and Renal Transplant and Robotics, advised Tivari to undergo bilateral adrenalectomy, which was carried out in a 6-hour operation.

According to Dr. Kumar, the tumors were so large that they had displaced internal organs, such as the kidneys, liver, spleen, pancreas, and intestines. The surgery was particularly challenging due to the lack of maneuvering space, which posed a risk of damaging vital organs. However, the team was successful in removing both tumors safely.