World AIDS Day: How generations of queer people documented the HIV/AIDS crisis

Saurabh Sharma
Dec 01, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

It was only in 1982 that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention renamed 'gay cancer' to AIDS to reflect the fact that it wasn’t isolated to the gay community

A file photo of an ACT UP demonstration at National Institutes of Health in Shreveport, Louisiana, the US, on May 21, 1999. (Photo: NIH History Office/Wikimedia Commons)

In the '80s and '90s, while governments world over decided to turn their backs on the queer people — who were hit hardest by the HIV/AIDS epidemic, societies hurriedly labelled the disease “Gay Cancer”, “Gay Plague” and whatnot, stigmatising and breaking a whole community apart.

To spread awareness about HIV/AIDS, sensitise people, and create an atmosphere where infected people are provided with adequate healthcare and are treated with dignity, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) started to observe World AIDS Day on 1 December. Every year, they organise campaigns around a theme. For 2022, the theme is “equalise” — to end inequalities and prejudices that are hindrances in curbing HIV/AIDS.

It is interesting, however, how organisations, which have power and influence, and the impacted population — a community of vulnerable and expendable people — respond to an “action plan”. Because such a plan either remains strong on paper or receives a verbal commitment, never a joint will and directed efforts to implement it. Which is why ever since the AIDS epidemic broke out, several people have documented how the state’s apathy, societal neglect, and rejection from friends and family killed them.

From the 1980s and '90s

Thinking of the sheer record of the crisis, David Wojnarowicz’s fierce memoir Close to the Knives: A Memoir of Disintegration (1991) and Derek Jarman’s Modern Nature: The Journals of Derek Jarman (1989–90) come to mind. Both books have an introduction by the formidable chronicler of the queer past, in particular of the lost generation in the early years of AIDS, Olivia Laing.

These books are polar opposites yet products of the same soil. While Wojnarowicz’s memories are writ large with anger as there is a desire to cut open and lay bare the internal organisation of othering that the society hides, Jarman shifts his focus from decay to the growing things. But a close reading underlines how deeply lonely and disappointed these artists were. For example, an entry from his journal dated 20 February 1990 reads: “I don’t feel sorry for myself, just trapped by circumstances — lying on the bed looking at the white paint on the ceiling as the light fades.”