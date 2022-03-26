If Covid Vanished | Visiting Austria, resuming office cricket on Arijeet Talapatra’s post-Covid wish list

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we've been running ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

For a few years now, Austrian architecture has been beckoning Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India. But Covid stopped him from heading to the European nation known for its natural and artistic beauty.

The pandemic also halted one of Talapatra’s favourite activities, cricket tournaments in office.

If normal life resumes, a vacation in Austria and sharing bat and ball with colleagues are two things Talapatra is looking forward to.

A conversation with Talapatra on all the things he’d like to do if Covid vanished.

If Covid went away or ceased being a threat, which destination would you like to travel to first and why?

I have always admired scenery, architecture and contrasting backgrounds and landscapes. I would like to visit Austria, to know more about and experience its Gothic, Baroque and Rococo architecture. It is also one of the cleanest and greenest cities in the world.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and why?

Music is my favourite way of unwinding. Considering this, I would like to invite Shreya Ghoshal to my home. It would be a delight to listen to her sing live.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

India’s Republic Day parade, that too sitting in the front row. The states’ and ministries tableaus awaken a sense of unity in diversity. It deepens the respect that I have for my country.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

We used to have cricket tournaments in Transsion but we had to discontinue them because of the pandemic. We are planning to restart them and I would definitely like to be a part of those gatherings.

What new skill would you like to learn?

I would like to brush up on my knowledge of AI solutions and use AI to save time, money and resources.

A song/ artwork/ movie that comes to mind when you think of a Covid-free world.

The song ‘Chhod aaye hum woh galiyan’ from the movie Maachis would be appropriate for a Covid free world.

What would your approach to money be for life post Covid?

Due to the virus outbreak, we realized the importance of emergency funds. It is essential to keep funds aside to tackle unforeseen occurrences. Sometimes, there is a decrease in income but the expenses remain the same, that’s when these funds can come into utilization.

What would your approach to health be for life post Covid?

I have reduced 10 kg and am aiming to lose 10 more. I have included cycling in my routine as it is my hobby and my fitness mantra. The moment I get some breathing space in my schedule I will ride off-road, go uphill until I feel the fresh air filling my lungs.

What new invention/ gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future health crises?

There are already too many new apps in the market. Instead of making another app, I would like to pay attention to young people’s mental health. I personally like Headspace and would recommend people to use the same in their daily lives to learn emotional balance.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Enjoy today instead of worrying about tomorrow.