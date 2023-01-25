 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happy Basant Panchami: Wishes, greetings, messages, pics, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Basant Panchami is the Indian festival that heralds the arrival of Spring.

Basant Panchami is the Indian festival that heralds the arrival of Spring. Celebrated every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magha month, which will fall on January 26 this year, Basant Panchami (or Vasant Panchami) also marks the start of preparation for Holi. Basant Panchami is dedicated to the worship of Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of education, wisdom and music. On this festival, people wear yellow, believed to be Goddess Saraswati’s favourite colour. The colour yellow also symbolises the ripening of crops, as this is also the time when mustard fields in north India are in full bloom.

Here are some Basant Panchami wishes, greetings, messages, pics and images you can share with your friends and family:

May the blooms of spring brighten your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami is a time for getting together with loved ones to welcome the beautiful time of spring and bid goodbye to old sorrows.