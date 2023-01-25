Happy Basant Panchami: Wishes, greetings, messages, pics, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Basant Panchami is the Indian festival that heralds the arrival of Spring. Celebrated every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magha month, which will fall on January 26 this year, Basant Panchami (or Vasant Panchami) also marks the start of preparation for Holi. Basant Panchami is dedicated to the worship of Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of education, wisdom and music. On this festival, people wear yellow, believed to be Goddess Saraswati’s favourite colour. The colour yellow also symbolises the ripening of crops, as this is also the time when mustard fields in north India are in full bloom.

Here are some Basant Panchami wishes, greetings, messages, pics and images you can share with your friends and family:

May the blooms of spring brighten your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami is a time for getting together with loved ones to welcome the beautiful time of spring and bid goodbye to old sorrows.

May this season of Spring fill your life with sweet joys. Happy Vasant Panchami I wish that the goddess blesses you with wisdom, knowledge and good fortune on this Basant Panchami.

Microsoft Teams down for thousands in India, employees celebrate with memes

The yellow mustard flowers in bloom

A sea of yellow against a sky of blue

Beauty to behold and cherish anew

Happy Basant Panchami! May Goddess Saraswati bring you hope and joy in this new season. Wishing a very happy Vasant Panchami to you and your loved ones The smell of spring in the air

Flowers blooming everywhere

May this new season bring you

Happiness everywhere On this auspicious festival of Vasant Panchami, I pray that Goddess Saraswati blesses you with the wealth of knowledge. Let’s bid goodbye to winters and welcome the spring with smiles on our faces and love in our hearts. Wishing you a very happy Basant Panchami This Saraswati Pooja, pray for fulfilment, not wealth

Happiness, not money

And knowledge, not greed May the goddess remove darkness and negativity to illuminate your life with the brilliance of true knowledge and peace

